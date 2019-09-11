Audi AI:Trail Quattro Concept is the all-electric off-roader of the future

Audi has previewed the future of emission-free off-roading with a new concept called AI:Trail Quattro at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The Audi AI:Trail Quattro comes from the same family as the Aicon, PB18, and AI:ME concepts that Audi has already revealed on previous occasions. The AI:Trail Quattro is an all-electric seriously off-road-oriented autonomous vehicle.

The AI:Train Quattro combines off-road capabilities with autonomous functions. The vehicle looks like a buggy with a four-door layout and is powered by a fully electric powertrain with four electric motors mounted on each wheel for an all-electric Quattro all-wheel drive. The concept vehicle is 415 metres long, 2.15 metres wide and sits of 22-inch wheels with 33.5-inch off-road tyres. The AI:Trail Quattro offers a sizeable ground clearance of 340mm and Audi says that it should be able to wade through water that is more than half a metre deep (~500mm).

Audi has extensively used light weight materials to build the car allowing it weighs 1,750kgs which is astounding because it has four electric motors and a large Lithium-ion battery pack which should be capable of 400-500 km of driving range on the WLTP cycle. Deep extensive off-roading will, of course, bring that range down to 250kms on a single charge.

The electric motors combined can generated 429hp and 1,000Nm of torque. Audi claims that on the road, the AI:Terrain Quattro will be capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, the second highest level. The vehicle features a traditional steering wheel and pedals, and will be capable of low speed off-road driving on trails on fully autonomous mode, albeit in exceptional cases.