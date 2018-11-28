Audi & Airbus unveil ‘Pop.Up Next’: All-electric self-driving flying taxi

Audi, Airbus, and Italdesign have come together for a new all-electric flying taxi. The prototype called 'Pop.Up Next' was showcased at Drone Week in Amsterdam, as an innovative concept that combines self-driving electric car with a passenger drone. In the first public test flight, the flight module accurately placed a passenger capsule on the ground module, which then drove from the test grounds autonomously. The prototype is a 1:4 scale model of the what will be the production-spec Pop.Up Next.

Audi has said that its customers could use a convenient and efficient flying taxi service in large cities – in multi-modal operation, in the air, and on the road in the coming decade. The German car manufacturer says that the flying taxi will allow passengers to enjoy their leisure time, relax, or work without having to change vehicles.

Airbus and Audi had announced earlier this year that they'd partnered to develop and retail a flying self-driving taxi. Their new concept combines a drone and an electric car put together through a detachable pod. The drone autonomously flies the pod to a location, placing it on an electric vehicle frame.

“Flying taxis are on the way. We at Audi are convinced of that,” says Dr. Bernd Martens, Audi board member for sourcing and IT, and president of the Audi subsidiary Italdesign.

“More and more people are moving to cities. And more and more people will be mobile thanks to automation. In future senior citizens, children, and people without a driver’s license will want to use convenient robot taxis. If we succeed in making a smart allocation of traffic between roads and airspace, people and cities can benefit in equal measure.”

Audi is currently conducting tests in South America in cooperation with the Airbus subsidiary Voom. Customers book helicopter flights in Mexico City or Sao Paulo, while an Audi is at the ready for the journey to or from the landing site.

“Services like this help us to understand our customers’ needs better. Because in the future, flying taxis will appeal to a wide range of city dwellers. With Pop.Up Next we are simultaneously exploring the boundaries of what is technically possible. The next step is for a full-size prototype to fly and drive,” said Dr. Martens.

Audi is also supporting the Urban Air Mobility flying taxi project in Ingolstadt. This initiative is preparing test operations for a flying taxi at Audi’s site, and is part of a joint project of the European Union in the framework of the marketplace for the European Innovation Partnership on Smart Cities and Communities.

This project aims to convince the public of the benefits of the new technology and answer questions concerning battery technology, regulation, certification, and infrastructure.