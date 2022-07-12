New Audi A8 L launched in India at Rs 1.2 crore. The new A8 L is available in two variants powered by a standard 3.0-litre V6 engine mated to an 8-speed gearbox.

German carmaker Audi has launched the new 2022 A8 L at Rs 1.2 crore ex-showroom. The new Audi A8 L competes with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the BMW 7 Series in India, and with the updated model, Audi has given the car a design update, while retaining the mechanicals. The new Audi A8 L will be available in two variants: Celebration Edition and Technology, the latter costing Rs 1.5 crore ex-showroom.

Speaking of the updates, the new Audi A8 L gets a new front fascia with more chrome, redesigned air intakes and fog lamp housing, and gets the new Digital Matrix LED headlights. These headlights, according to Audi, prevent blinding oncoming vehicles with individual micro-mirror lights, while the tail lamps are OLED lights. The Audi also gets new 19-inch wheels.

On the whole, the new A8 L is available in 55 exterior shades, 8 interior colours, 7 wooden inlays, and the infinite personalisation choices that the carmaker offers.

Inside, the new Audi A8 L gets either a 4 or 5-seater configuration unlike its predecessor with a split cabin, which gets a 10.1-inch infotainment system that controls navigation and media, while also getting an 8.6-inch display to control the AC and seating functions. The rear passengers also get two 10.1-inch infotainment systems that run on the MIB 3 software.

Interior creature comfort consists of seats with 8 massage functions, 4-zone air conditioning, ambient lighting, a 23-speaker sound system by Bang & Olufsen, heated foot massagers, and much more. The new A8 L offers everything one would expect from a luxury sedan.

Powering the new Audi A8 L is a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that makes 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque with the help of an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Audi claims that the new A8 L will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds, while adaptive air suspensions deliver maximum power to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.