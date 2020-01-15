Audi A8 L to launch in India next month: To rival BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Audi A8 L is set to launch in India in February this year and bookings have been long open since August last year. The flagship Audi saloon will rival the likes of BMW 7 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Jaguar XJ L, and Lexus LS in the crème de la crème of luxury car segment. The A8 is launching in its long-wheelbase version in India and will only be available with a petrol engine option with Audi's mild-hybrid technology. However, a diesel variant may be launched at a later stage.

The A8 L will come powered by a BS-VI 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The twin-scroll turbocharged petrol engine makes 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine will be launched at a later stage. Like the previous generation model of the A8L, all variants will feature Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an 8-speed Tiptronic torque converter automatic.

The new Audi A8 L boasts of larger dimensions and will come equipped with more features than before, for example, a larger touchscreen with a secondary display that also touchscreen in the centre console - a setup similar to the A6 that was launched last year.

Audi has loaded the A8 L with clever autonomous driving technology like Traffic Jam Pilot, consisting of level 3 autonomy which helps the vehicle drive itself in city traffic up to 60 km/h. However, it is unlikely that Audi will offer the system in the Indian market. Other features expected to be offered are Matrix LED headlamps, Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, multi-function heated and massage seats, multi-zone climate control and more.

Prices for the Audi A8 L are likely to be in the range of Rs 1.5 crore and above, and most of its rivals also sit in that same price range. The A8 L would most likely to arrive as a CBU (completely built-up unit).