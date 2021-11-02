Audi A8 facelift unveiled with sharper design and added tech features

There are about 40 driver assistance systems available in the enhanced Audi A8. Some of them – including the Audi pre-sense basic and Audi pre-sense front safety systems – are standard equipment for the series.

Audi today took the wraps off its flagship saloon A8 facelift that now boasts a sharper design and styling. It gets digital OLED rear lights (OLED = organic light-emitting diode) as a standard feature. The infotainment hardware includes options as well. That means two 10.1 inch displays with full HD resolution attached to the backs of the front seats. The car gets Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, a 1,920 Watt amplifier that drives 23 speakers and the tweeter lenses operate electrically from the instrument panel.

The rear seat remote, which is now mounted to the center armrest, allows many comfort and infotainment functions to be controlled from the back seat. The control unit, with its OLED touch display, is about as big as a smartphone.

Options are clustered into the “Park,” “City,” and “Tour” packages. The assistance package plus consolidates the packages. Features like the night vision assistant and surround-view cameras are available separately. The highlight of the “Park” package is the remote park assist plus, which can automatically maneuver the large sedan into and out of a parallel or bay parking space. The driver does not even need to be in the car for it to do that.

The “City” assist package includes intersection assist, cross-traffic assist, side assist, exit warning, and the Audi pre sense 360° safety system, which induces a side crash enhancement in combination with the active suspension.

The “Tour” assist package, which is standard in Germany, is particularly comprehensive. Its central system is adaptive cruise assist, which adjusts longitudinal and lateral guidance throughout the vehicle’s speed range. Behind the assistance systems in the Audi A8 is the central driver assistance controller (zFAS), which continuously calculates a model of the environment.

