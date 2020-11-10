Audi A6, Q8 and other model prices to be increased by this much from January 1, 2021

Balbir Singh, head of Audi India said that the company has ensured that only a minimal amount of the increment have to be borne by customers.

Audi India is the first luxury carmaker to announce an increase in the car prices from start of next year. The rising input costs as well as the weakening rupee are to be blamed for the same. Prices of the cars like Audi A6, Q8 and others in the line-up will go up by 2 per cent from January 1, 2021. Add to it the fact that Audi India claims to have tried to absorb the maximum impact of the aforementioned conditions. However, it eventually had to pass on some of the cost increment to its customers. Balbir Singh, head of Audi India said that the company has ensured that a minimal amount of the increment have to be borne by customers. There are several service packages that are being offered to the customers to ensure that they will have ease of ownership.

Audi India recently launched the Q8 Celebration Edition model. The Audi Q8 Celebration Edition was priced at Rs 98.98 lakh, ex-showroom. Audi’s smallest SUV, the Q2 was also launched recently and it comes with a five-year service package, 2+3 years extended warranty, and roadside assistance. Customers are also being offered “celebration programs’ on certain models like the Audi A6. These are not restricted to only lower rate of interest or a peace of mind package that is valid for five years. Customers are requested to get in touch with Audi India dealerships to know more about this.

This year, Audi India has launched many new models. Apart from the ones mentioned above, the company has also introduced the RS7 Sportback, RS Q8 and the A8L as well as Q8. These are all petrol-only models as the company might not bring in diesels anymore. Most of these models also come with a mild hybrid system in place. Based on these exciting models, Audi India might see an uptick in sales during this festive season.

