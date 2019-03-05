Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition launched in India: Comes with its own coffee-maker!

Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition has been launched in India with a host of new comfort and convenience features at a starting price of Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury quotient on the A6 has been taken up a notch with the addition of features rear seat entertainment, Espresso Mobil - an in-car coffee machine and Audi logo projection on entry and exit.

Audi A6 in India comes with two engine options - a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel. Both engines are offered with a seven-speed automatic. It gets eight airbags, Bose sound system, electrically adjustable front seats and Audi’s MMI infotainment system.

Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition's in-car Espresso Mobil

The sedan features Adaptive Air Suspension and Audi Drive Select. When it comes to infotainment system, the A6 gets MMI Navigation with MMI Touch, Advanced Voice Dialogue system and Bose Surround Sound. Besides this, it gets Audi Smartphone Interface with Apple Car Play and Android Auto on the MMI pop-up screen.

“Luxury is about having a range of choices and at Audi, we always strive to offer the best configurations in our Audi range to our discerning customers. The Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition has been configured specially for Audi customers who are looking forward to enjoying the thrill of driving in the lap of luxury,” Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India, said.

Entry-exit lights with Audi four-ring logo projection

“Features like the Rear Seat Entertainment and Espresso Mobil in the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition are meant for the new age customers who like to move around impressively and with style. With the introduction of the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition, we have further increased the luxury quotient of the already favourite Audi A6 amongst the luxury car buyers.”

The list of feature son board the Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition doesn't end there. It gets various assistance and safety features like Audi Pre Sense Basic and Audi Parking System Plus. The A6 Lifestyle Edition now also boasts of features like the Rear Seat Entertainment, Espresso Mobil and Entry-Exit Lights with Audi logo projection. With the Rear Seat Entertainment, rear seat passengers can enjoy infotainment through networked tablets with 25.65 cms touch screen that also work outside the car.