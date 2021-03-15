Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

The Audi A4 Technology variant has the higher feature list and this includes all-LED adaptive headlamps, bigger infotainment system, ambient lights and multi-zone climate control.

By:March 15, 2021 12:31 PM

The new Audi A4 made its India arrival earlier this year. In fact, it was one of the first cars to have been launched in 2021. Audi India has a very competitive pricing for this model – two variants priced at Rs 42.34 lakh and 46.67 lakh, ex-showroom. These variants are Premium Plus and Technology. At launch, the company had also announced that they will have a new product launch every alternate month. The difference between the aforementioned variants is their trim level. The Technology has the higher feature list and this includes all-LED adaptive headlamps, bigger infotainment system, ambient lights and multi-zone climate control. This facelifted Audi A4 gets a wider grille, new bumpers and upgraded tail lights. The cabin is nearly the same as the older car but has a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, and virtual cockpit. One can book the car across all Audi showrooms in India.

A potent 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 190hp is offered with the updated Audi A4. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the power is sent to the front wheels. The performance is something you may see in this video.

Audi India has also ensured that the rear seat space is good in the A4 as compared to the competition. Speaking of which, the Audi A4 has competition from the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Volvo S60. Come to think of it, the Volvo, Jag are the only other cars that have only a petrol engine under the hood. The Merc as well as BMW come with diesel engines as well, thereby widening their appeal amongst luxury car buyers. This and more details are discussed in the video. Do take a look, subscribe to our channel and leave an encouraging comment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class launch tomorrow: What to expect from the 5 Series, A6 rival

Honey Singh Birthday: Car collection of one of the highest-paid music composers in India

Honey Singh Birthday: Car collection of one of the highest-paid music composers in India

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh off on Volkswagen Vento, Polo

March 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 1.78 lakh off on Volkswagen Vento, Polo

Made in India Jeep Wrangler launch postponed: Off-roader to arrive on March 17

Made in India Jeep Wrangler launch postponed: Off-roader to arrive on March 17

2021 Renault Triber with dual-tone paint, height adjustable driver seat launched

2021 Renault Triber with dual-tone paint, height adjustable driver seat launched

Video | BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review: Fuel economy, navigation, price

Video | BS6 Hero Xpulse 200 Long-Term Review: Fuel economy, navigation, price

Honda CB350RS Review, Test Ride: 15+ changes over H'ness justify the price premium?

Honda CB350RS Review, Test Ride: 15+ changes over H'ness justify the price premium?

BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T launched in India: Costlier by this much over BS4 model

BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T launched in India: Costlier by this much over BS4 model

Attention! Honda H'ness CB350 recalled for potential transmission issues

Attention! Honda H'ness CB350 recalled for potential transmission issues

Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro '100 Million Edition' launched with dual-tone colour

Hero Splendor Plus & Passion Pro '100 Million Edition' launched with dual-tone colour

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Tesla in talks with Tata Power to set up charging infrastructure in India

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Diesel automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Honda Amaze and more

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Indian Bearing Industry: Driving and limiting factors in gaining momentum

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition launched: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V rival gets dual-tone paint scheme

Autonomous driving technology: Challenges and opportunities in India

Autonomous driving technology: Challenges and opportunities in India

Covid-19 bus travel: How operators are ensuring passenger safety, contactless journeys

Covid-19 bus travel: How operators are ensuring passenger safety, contactless journeys

BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

BatX launches EV battery buyback program: To harvest good lithium cells for recycled batteries

Tata Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology, low maintenance launched

Tata Ultra Sleek T-Series smart trucks with connected technology, low maintenance launched

Charge-up to set up 3000 EV battery swapping stations by 2024: Aims for 1 station every 2 km in Delhi

Charge-up to set up 3000 EV battery swapping stations by 2024: Aims for 1 station every 2 km in Delhi

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Test Drive Review: Master of all trades!

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Test Drive Review: Master of all trades!