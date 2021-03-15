Audi A4 video review: Specs, features, performance

The Audi A4 Technology variant has the higher feature list and this includes all-LED adaptive headlamps, bigger infotainment system, ambient lights and multi-zone climate control.

The new Audi A4 made its India arrival earlier this year. In fact, it was one of the first cars to have been launched in 2021. Audi India has a very competitive pricing for this model – two variants priced at Rs 42.34 lakh and 46.67 lakh, ex-showroom. These variants are Premium Plus and Technology. At launch, the company had also announced that they will have a new product launch every alternate month. The difference between the aforementioned variants is their trim level. The Technology has the higher feature list and this includes all-LED adaptive headlamps, bigger infotainment system, ambient lights and multi-zone climate control. This facelifted Audi A4 gets a wider grille, new bumpers and upgraded tail lights. The cabin is nearly the same as the older car but has a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, and virtual cockpit. One can book the car across all Audi showrooms in India.

A potent 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine with 190hp is offered with the updated Audi A4. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and the power is sent to the front wheels. The performance is something you may see in this video.

Audi India has also ensured that the rear seat space is good in the A4 as compared to the competition. Speaking of which, the Audi A4 has competition from the BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Volvo S60. Come to think of it, the Volvo, Jag are the only other cars that have only a petrol engine under the hood. The Merc as well as BMW come with diesel engines as well, thereby widening their appeal amongst luxury car buyers. This and more details are discussed in the video. Do take a look, subscribe to our channel and leave an encouraging comment.

