Audi A4, Q7 Lifestyle Editions launched in India; here is what’s new!

Audi India has today launched the Lifestyle editions of the it's luxury sedan A4 and its flagship SUV Q7 in the Indian market. These special editions offer additional features along with minor cosmetic additions in order to differentiate them from their respective standard iterations. The Lifestyle Edition of the Audi Q7 is priced at Rs 75,82,100 while that of the Audi A4 is priced at Rs 43,09,000 (ex-showroom).

The Lifestyle Edition of the Q7 comes with additional features such as rear seat entertainment systems, espresso Mobil and entry LED lights. In addition to all this, it also comes with side running boards. The special edition of the A4 comes with features such as a smoked LED tail-lights along with a tailgate spoiler.

The rear seat entertainment system in the LifeStyle Edition of the Audi Q7 is a two-screen set-up. It comes with a smartphone app called the "RSE Remote" and is supported on Android as well as Apple devices. The entry LED light feature projects the Audi logo on the ground when the car's doors are open. The running boards offer additional convenience when it comes to ingress and egress from the vehicle. The Audi espresso Mobil is a portable espresso machine.

"The successful feedback and strong demand from our customers for our recently launched Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition have inspired us to introduce the popular Audi models - the Audi Q7 and the Audi A4 Lifestyle Edition in India,” said Rahil Ansari, Head, Audi India.

The Audi Q7 is currently available in India with a 3.0-litre, diesel engine along with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The former is good for producing 245 BHP of power along with 600 Nm of peak torque. While the latter is good for 248 BHP of power along with 370 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines are available as standard with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The Audi A4, on the other hand, comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, while there is a 1.4-litre petrol engine is also on offer. The diesel engine is capable of churning out 187 BHP along with 400 Nm of peak torque while the latter is good for 147 BHP of power along with a 250 Nm of peak torque. Both these engines are paired as standard with a 7-speed automatic gearbox.