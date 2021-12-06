Audi A4 Premium variant launched at Rs 39.99 lakh: Specs, features detailed

The new Audi A4 Facelift’s Premium variant has been launched in India at Rs 39.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This most affordable variant of the sedan costs Rs 7.62 lakh less than its top-spec Technology trim.

By:December 6, 2021 1:24 PM
Audi A4 Facelift

Audi launched the facelifted version of the fifth-generation Audi A4 in India in January this year. Upon launch, it was available in Premium Plus and Technology trims only. But now, the Indian subsidiary of this German luxury carmaker has introduced the most affordable variant of the sedan. The new Audi A4 Facelift’s Premium variant has been launched in India at Rs 39.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be offered in five exterior colour shades and two interior colours. 

Audi A4 front view

Talking about features on offer, the new entry-level variant of the Audi A4 Facelift gets all-LED headlights with Audi’s signature daytime running LEDs and LED taillamps. This luxury sedan also gets a glass sunroof, Audi sound system, a wireless phone charger, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Audi’s MMI and connectivity options, single-colour ambient lighting, etc. The safety equipment on the car includes six airbags, Parking Aid Plus, a rear-view camera, among others. 

Watch Video | 2021 Audi A4 Facelift Hindi Review:

Now, if we talk about the powertrain, all the variants of the Audi A4 Facelift are offered with a sole 2.0-litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and the power is channelled to the front wheels. With the introduction of the new Premium trim, the Audi A4 Facelift is now available in three trim levels. They are Premium, Premium Plus and Technology. Its variant-wise ex-showroom prices are mentioned below:

Audi A4 Premium – Rs 39.99 lakh

Audi A4 Premium Plus – Rs 43.69 lakh

Audi A4 Technology – Rs 47.61 lakh

Commenting on the introduction, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The Audi A4 since its launch in January has garnered great response – this is a car that has historically been a volume seller for the brand. Today, we are happy to introduce a new variant – the Audi A4 Premium to mark the success of our brand in 2021. This is a time to celebrate and we couldn’t be happier that we are able to give our customers a choice of three trim levels to choose from. I am confident this will bring in more customers to the ever-growing Audi family.”

