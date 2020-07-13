Attractive discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on Datsun Go and Go+ BS6

The Datsun Go, Go+ both have got offers that are region-specific. However, both these 1.2-litre engined cars don't get an outright cash discount and the offers are only on finance.

By:Published: July 13, 2020 1:44 PM

Datsun India, a couple of months ago, launched the BS6 Go and Go+ BS6 models. Both the Datsun Go and Go+ BS6 have received minor price hikes and minimal changes to the feature list. In fact, both are competitively priced against their BS6 rivals. However, with the ongoing pandemic situation, Datsun India is now offering discounts on both models. The Datsun Go and G0+ get up to Rs 25,000 benefits. This includes Rs 10,000 off on exchange and an additional Rs 10,000 for select corporate clients. Those opting to buy the car in the north and west zones of India can also pay next year. As for those in the south and east zones, the aforementioned Rs 25,000 discount is applicable and additionally, these customers can also avail of a 6.99 per cent rate of interest. There are no outright cash discounts as of now, however it might be a possibility in the near future.

The BS6 Datsun Go and Go+ have got the same 1.2-litre petrol engines. The engine, when mated to a 5-speed manual transmission makes 67hp of power and 104Nm. If one opts for the CVT, the power goes up to 77hp while the torque stays put. The claimed efficiency of both cars is slightly below 20kmpl. Datsun has priced the Go BS6 starting from Rs 3.99 lakh while the Datsun Go+ begins from Rs 4.20 lakh, ex-showroom. Rivals of the Datsun Go include the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki WagonR, and Tata Tiago. As for the Datsun Go+, it rivals the Maruti Suzuki Eeco and the Renault Triber.

Datsun India might just have three models in its line-up for some time to come. Nissan India being in the driver’s seat means there could be more new models there. The latter is set to unveil the Magnite compact SUV in a couple of days. The launch though could be at a later stage, perhaps running into 2021.

