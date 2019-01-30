Attention Uber users: Ill-mannered passengers to now lose Uber app access

Uber has recently launched Driver Safety Toolkit - a comprehensive set of in-app safety features for drivers in India. In order to further strengthen this move, Uber has also updated its community guidelines that remind the riders of the behavior expected of anyone using the platform. Uber said in a press statement that the updated community guidelines will see riders who, after multiple notifications, fall below a certain minimum average rating will lose access to the Uber app. After each Uber ride, the brand currently allows both drivers and passengers to rate each other in the app. Uber says that India was the first market where the emergency button was launched and now it will be a part of a larger Safety Toolkit in the app that will give driver partners access to all possible protective and preventive measures under the shield icon.

The latest safety updates by Uber has three prime components. First, the driver partners can now share their trip details with their loved ones straight from the app in order to let their family and friends follow them along as they drive. Second up is the Emergency button that offers driver partners an option to connect with law enforcement during an unwanted emergency situation. Last but definitely not the least is the speed limit feature where driver partners will be alerted when they exceed the speed so that they can drive at safe speeds for their personal safety as well as the safety and comfort of their riders and others on the road.

Commenting on the launch of Uber Driver Safety Toolkit, Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, India & South Asia, Uber said that there can be no Uber without driver partners as they are at the center of Uber’s business. He said that the national roll-out of an emergency button and the ‘share trip feature’ under the Driver Safety toolkit strongly reiterates Uber’s commitment to their safety. Over the last few years, Uber has focused its efforts in the development of innovative products that increase transparency, accountability, and safety of all the Uber users. The rollout of this toolkit is the next step in ensuring we’re helping all the driver partners stay connected and safe.

He added that Uber has also updated Uber’s community guidelines which extend the same behavioral standards to the riders that Uber has for the driver partners. He concluded his statement by saying that even though a vast majority of riders will not be affected by this update, it reminds a select few what kind of behaviour is expected of them while using the app.