Attention! New speed limit in Delhi for four, two-wheelers and other categories of vehicles

Delhi Traffic Police has focussed on 'uniformity' while revising the maximum speed limits of vehicles in the National Capital. Here we tell you all about the maximum speeds for all categories of vehicles and how the speed limits vary on different roads.

Image source: The Indian Express, Express Archives

Delhi Traffic Police has revised the maximum speed limit for vehicles in the National Capital. Needless to say, this has been done in order to ensure the safety of motorists and everyone else on the roads. In order to be precise, vehicles that fall under the M1 category like cars, jeeps and taxis, the speed limit has been fixed at 60 to 70 kmph for high speed/access controlled roads, including stretches of the national highways passing through Delhi, Noida Toll Road, Saleemgarh bypass road, Northern Access Road, Central Spine Road, Barapullah Nallah, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pusta Road and IGI Airport road. According to the Police, passenger vehicles with not more than eight seats in addition to driver’s seat like cars, Jeeps and cabs come under the M1 category of vehicles.

On arterial roads, the maximum speed limit of these vehicles is different. In order to be precise, on all other arterial roads in the areas between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, beyond Outer Ring Road, inside Ring Road and the entire Trans Yamuna area, the speed limit for these vehicles is set at 50 Kmph. Also, in order to bring uniformity, the maximum speed limit for taxis and cabs is now at par with private cars on these roads, officials say. Now, speaking of two-wheelers, the speed limit has now been reduced from 70 kmph to 60 kmph on roads where the speed of cars is set at 60 to 70 kmph. Moreover, it remains at 50 kmph on roads where the speed of cars is 50 kmph and hence, this has been again done to bring uniformity at par with other categories of vehicles, officials said. That said, the speed limit for two-wheelers is now 50 to 60 kmph in the National Capital.

Delhi Traffic Police has revised maximum speed limit all over Delhi for different categories of Motor Vehicles plying on Delhi Roads which has been published in Delhi Gazette vide No https://t.co/P0P1QhqSmE.20/4/2003/HP-II/1324 and the copy of this notification is attached below pic.twitter.com/pCUtdr4yH0 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 11, 2021

Having said that, on national highways and flyovers, where cars can touch a maximum of 70 kmph, two-wheelers can’t cross 60 kmph. Similarly, the speed limit for light motor vehicles (eg – vans and tempos) has been revised to 50 to 60 kmph on highways as well as other roads. These vehicles come under the M2 and M3 category that basically comprises passenger vehicles comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver’s seat. In order to be precise, these vehicles can now ply at speeds of 50 kmph on roads where the speed of cars is 50 kmph. On the other hand, these can do 60 Kmph on roads where the speed of cars is limited at 60 to 70 kmph.

The police has also set up the speed limit for vehicles like Gramin Sewa, TSRs, Phat-Phat Sewa and Quadricycle and all types of transport vehicles (excluding M1, M2, M3 categories) at 40 kmph across Delhi. In addition, the traffic police has also set the maximum speed limit for residential areas, markets, service lanes and for minor roads inside all residential areas, commercial markets and service roads. On such roads, one cannot cross a speed of 30 kmph. The speed limit for transport vehicles in these areas earlier was 20-30 kmph and the same has now been revised to create uniformity as per the officials. Moreover, the maximum speed limit for the loops of flyovers has now been fixed at 40 kmph.

With vehicle safety increasing in the last few years, the revision of the maximum speed limit was certainly required. As one can see, the traffic police has increased the speed limits in most cases and this will translate into fuel-saving, not just for users but for Govt as well. Moreover, the focus of the traffic police this time is to bring uniformity. With this, as vehicles will be running at similar speeds, the chances of an accident shall get reduced.

Express Drives urges its readers to abide by these new speed limits and never cross them to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads. Happy Motoring!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.