Attention Engineering Students! Mahindra BAJA SAEINDIA opens registrations for 2019 season and here’s how you can apply

Mahindra has just announced the start of registrations for BAJA SAEINDIA 2019. The 12th season of the competition that offers a platform to the engineering college students in order to showcase their skills and transform their theoretical knowledge into the practical experience as they compete to build an ideal all-terrain vehicle. The theme for the 2019 season is “Adventure Reloaded”. BAJA SAEINDIA stated in a press statement that it would like the teams to experience this journey of adventure comprising designing, manufacturing, driving, teamwork and a lifetime opportunity to live the foremost level of difficulty. The teams participating in the event will be judged on six main parameters in the Virtual BAJA event. These will be their knowledge of the rulebook, the design of the vehicle, the project plan, the design methodology, the design evaluation plain and viva sessions. This will be followed by two main events. The Registrations for the BAJA SAE INDIA 2019 will be open until the 20th May 2018 and the competition is scheduled to start on the 13th July 2018 at Chitkara University, Punjab. Interested students can register through this web address - https://www.bajasaeindia.co.in/

To promote electric mobility in India, eBAJA teams who are new, will receive a financial support of up to INR 1.5 Lakhs from BAJA SAEINDIA. In order to encourage diversification in the upcoming BAJA SAEINDIA 2019, the teams will benefit with additional points during the Virtual BAJA rounds if they comprise of students from non-mechanical background.

In order to participate in the BAJA SAE INDIA event, a team of 20 to 25 students needs to be made from interested engineering colleges. The vehicle that needs to be made is known as buggy and it has to comply multiple parameters before it fits to compete in the final endurance race. Students should also keep in mind that their buggy should not cross a certain weight and lighter the weight of the vehicle, the more advantage the students will get.