ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

It is a DIY kit and requires one to use the vehicle's battery power to derive energy for running the apparatus.

By:Updated: May 22, 2020 11:22:29 AM

With the lockdown looking to end real soon, it is likely that people will be returning to their vehicles. While the common thought is that a closed space may not harbour any germs, its far from the truth. Studies have shown that such closed spaces contain fungi and the likes. These will give you diseases. Plus a closed space is a haven for insects and reptiles. The need of the hour is sanitisation of surfaces and ATS Elgi is just helping customers do that. ATS is a leading air compressor maker and they have come up with a new product. ATS is also involved in making garage equipment as well as is a distributor.

This ATS Elgi kit is available for Rs 52,900 plus GST. This kit is a Do-It-Yourself thing and will help those who would usually need a professional to do this stuff. The Ozone Air Steriliser requires no consumables and is also maintenance-free, according to the company. It is also portable. A 12V DC current is used and can be availed through the vehicle battery. However, if you’re using this for the first time after lockdown, it is advisable to find a wall socket. The battery of the car will be weak as it is from days of inactivity. Plugging this will not be doing it any favours either. There is no scope of leaving behind a residue in the car as the substances inside the steriliser ensure that natural air is converted into ozone.

Operating instructions include starting the car, keeping it running and switching on recirculation mode. There shouldn’t be any humans or pets inside the car while this sterilisation is being done. ATS says that bad odour left behind by decaying food too will be eliminated.

The company says that for a small LCV or HCV, the cabin sterilisation will take less than 10 minutes. For a car, that has more cabin space like a big SUV, the process will take double the time – 20 minutes. All the high-touch surfaces will be disinfected and so will the lesser touched ones.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Big discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars: Upto Rs 40,000 cashback and more on Alto, Swift, Ignis

Big discount offers on Maruti Suzuki cars: Upto Rs 40,000 cashback and more on Alto, Swift, Ignis

Skoda India car maintenance offer: Discounts on batteries, tyres and more

Skoda India car maintenance offer: Discounts on batteries, tyres and more

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees first price hike: Now costlier in India by this much!

BS6 Bajaj Dominar 400 sees first price hike: Now costlier in India by this much!