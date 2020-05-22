ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

It is a DIY kit and requires one to use the vehicle's battery power to derive energy for running the apparatus.

With the lockdown looking to end real soon, it is likely that people will be returning to their vehicles. While the common thought is that a closed space may not harbour any germs, its far from the truth. Studies have shown that such closed spaces contain fungi and the likes. These will give you diseases. Plus a closed space is a haven for insects and reptiles. The need of the hour is sanitisation of surfaces and ATS Elgi is just helping customers do that. ATS is a leading air compressor maker and they have come up with a new product. ATS is also involved in making garage equipment as well as is a distributor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This ATS Elgi kit is available for Rs 52,900 plus GST. This kit is a Do-It-Yourself thing and will help those who would usually need a professional to do this stuff. The Ozone Air Steriliser requires no consumables and is also maintenance-free, according to the company. It is also portable. A 12V DC current is used and can be availed through the vehicle battery. However, if you’re using this for the first time after lockdown, it is advisable to find a wall socket. The battery of the car will be weak as it is from days of inactivity. Plugging this will not be doing it any favours either. There is no scope of leaving behind a residue in the car as the substances inside the steriliser ensure that natural air is converted into ozone.

Operating instructions include starting the car, keeping it running and switching on recirculation mode. There shouldn’t be any humans or pets inside the car while this sterilisation is being done. ATS says that bad odour left behind by decaying food too will be eliminated.

The company says that for a small LCV or HCV, the cabin sterilisation will take less than 10 minutes. For a car, that has more cabin space like a big SUV, the process will take double the time – 20 minutes. All the high-touch surfaces will be disinfected and so will the lesser touched ones.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.