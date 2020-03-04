Astounding! Chinese car maker claims its SUV can prevent coronavirus: Here’s how

The Geely Icon with its N95 air filter is claiming to keep its occupants safe from the Coronavirus as its filtration system can prevent microorganisms like viruses and bacteria to enter the cabin of the vehicle.

By:Published: March 4, 2020 4:25:27 PM

Chinese automaker Geely has just introduced a new model called the Geely Icon. The Icon is a new SUV that uses a 48v mild-hybrid assisted powertrain with a 1.5-litre engine which is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The Geely Icon is wrapped in an all-new design from Geely and is loaded with features. But what is astonishing is that the automaker claims that the vehicle can prevent the Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus has become an epidemic in the Wuhan region in China where many affected individuals have been quarantined. Multiple cases of death have also been reported and the virus is now spreading to many parts of the world and currently, a cure is still being developed for the virus. However, in the meantime, Geely has gone and announced that it’s brand new Icon SUV can prevent its passengers from being affected by Coronavirus. Geely has equipped the Icon with a new Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS) that is N95 certified. Geely says that its IAPS works in tandem with the Icon’s air conditioner to isolate and eliminate harmful elements in the cabin air including bacteria and viruses.

Geely Auto Group President and CEO, An Conghui said “Geely Icon’s launch not only showcases the core strength of Geely’s global development network, it also shows our forward-thinking and demonstrates the high-tech digital future we are all moving toward. It represents Geely’s leap from merely meeting user demands to creating leading trends. Just as the Geely Icon will become a new icon for global SUVs, Geely Auto will also become an icon in terms of automotive technologies and global auto brands”

At the Beijing Auto Show in 2018, Geely had showcased the Icon concept with a very minimalistic design and the final production model has been developed from inputs form all five global design centres. Geely has said that it has received 30,000 bookings for the vehicle already in China.

