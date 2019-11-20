Aston Martin’s first-ever SUV DBX revealed: 550hp under the hood & what makes it special!

Aston Martin has revealed its first-ever SUV - the DBX. The five-seater SUV gets power from a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine that is good for producing a maximum power output of 550hp. The peak torque output, on the other hand, stands at 700Nm. Talking of the performance numbers, the DBX can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under 4.5 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 290kmph. The Aston Martin DBX comes with six driving modes that include four for on-road and two for off-road. The company had been teasing the vehicle through its prototypes multiple times but this is the first time that the DBX has been revealed in all its glory. Aston Martin was working on the DBX project since 2015 and the prototypes have been appearing in the public for two years. Aston Martin is eyeing on selling 4,000 units of the DBX SUV per year.

One of the areas where the Aston Martin DBX has an edge over its competition is the weight. The DBX accounts for 2,245 kg kerb weight which means that it undercuts some of its rivals by a significant 400 kg. The DBX features a smart all-wheel-drive system that gets electronically controlled centre and rear differentials which are responsible for distributing torque away from slipping wheels. Under normal use, the vehicle is 100 percent rear-driven and whenever required, 50 percent of torque can be directed to the front wheels.

Moreover, the SUV's all-independent suspension can raise the height of the car by 45mm or lower it by 50mm compared to the normal ride height. The DBX rides on 22-inch Pirelli-shod wheels that are available in two different styles. Speaking of what brings this beast to a halt, the steel discs have 410mm diameter with six-piston discs up front along with 390mm diameter at the rear. The switches and controls on the DBX have been designed specifically for it and some highlighting features include a couple of large TFT screens along with a ‘bridged’ centre console.

The very first of the 500 Aston Martin DBX customers will be getting a '1913 Package' that includes a unique body and sill badges along with a commemorative plaque.