Aston Martin Vantage V600 makes a comeback: The legend lives on

British sportscar manufacturer, Aston Martin has confirmed that the legendary Aston Martin Vantage V600 will make a comeback and there will be limited customer commission V12 Vantage V600 which will be manufactured. The new edition of Vantage V12 V600 Ahas been inspired and influenced by the original V8 Vantage V600 says the company. The company brings back the icon after 20 years and luxury British carmaker’s unique personalisation service Q by Aston Martin received a customer commission for a strictly limited run of 14 new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s. These 14 new limited Aston Martin cars will be split between seven coupes and seven roadsters and dubbed the ‘Triple V’, this unique series of manual V12 V600s have been commissioned, designed and handcrafted by the company.

Underpinned by the previous-generation ‘VH’ Vantage, the 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 combines the modern performance of a muscle sportscar with the company's historic design cues, creating the ultimate analogue Vantage.

Marek Reichman, Vice President & Chief Creative Officer Aston Martin said, “This is precisely why we created our ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ service. Our customers can create truly bespoke sports cars by personally collaborating with myself and Aston Martin’s design team. The V600 name remains a classic in Aston Martin’s heritage and I’m proud to see it adorn the V12 Vantage V600 once again”.

The new Aston Martin Vantage V600 will be powered by a 6.0 naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing about 591 HP. The engine is mated to a 7-speed manual transmission. Aston Martin further confirms the front and rear dual independent wishbone suspension – featuring 3-stage adaptive damping – produces a sublime ride in all conditions.

Exteriors of Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 gets is finished in carbon fibre enhancing the classic 90s looks. An all-new carbon fibre diffuser provides the backdrop for a quad exhaust system. Aston Martin Vantage V600 further gets machined aluminium wheels.

The interior of the Vantage V600 gets a mix of carbon fibre and dark anodised aluminium. The lightweight seats have an all-new perforation pattern, carbon fibre centre console and bespoke driver information dials. A hand-crafted saddle leather centre armrest provides adds to the luxury. The 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is available on request with deliveries taking place in Q3 2018.