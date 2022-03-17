Aston Martin Vantage V12 to make a final comeback: Promises more power

For one last time, the Aston Martin Vantage V12 is making a comeback. Production restricted to just 333 units, this gorgeous Aston Martin is already sold out.

Electricity has decided to be the future for supercars that are lightning-fast. Also, this so-called clean form of energy will make the cars silent. We mean eerie silent. Yes, it isn’t something that is badly craved by supercar owners and enthusiasts. To keep the noise-mafia happy, Aston Martin has announced to launch the new Vantage V12.

Sadly, this will be the last time that the Aston Martin Vantage V12 will be making a comeback. And in case you want to put your money on one, there’s a bummer in the story – the new Aston Martin Vantage V12 is already sold out.

This Vantage houses a V12 motor under the hood. Well, it is understandable with the name itself. However, it displaces 5.2L of working volume with twin turbochargers spooling in a lot of air into the cylinders. The result is in the form of a peak power output of 690 bhp and a max torque of 752.5 Nm.

In fact, it is hard to ignore the 385 bhp per tonne power-to-weight ratio. Consequently, the Aston Martin Vantage V12 will show the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in just 3.5 seconds.

The motor uses a quad-cam setup, and it is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission sourced from ZF to channel the power to the rear wheels. The claimed top speed stands at 321 kmph.

Aston Martin has also reinforced the chassis to withstand the increased power and torque figures. The springs on the front are stiffer by 50 per cent, whereas the rear ones are stiffer by 40 per cent compared to those of the regular model. Rotors on all ends are now made of Carbon ceramics. The Vantage V12 gets six-piston callipers for front brakes and 4-piston callipers for rear brakes.

The widebody treatment is an evident change to feature a 40 mm wider track than the regular Vantage. A new front splitter is used to generate increased downforce. Moreover, the rear also gets a new splitter, along with a massive spoiler. The latter offers 204 kg of downforce. The company will make only 333 examples of the Aston Martin Vantage V12, and it has announced that all of them have already found owners.

