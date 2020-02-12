Aston Martin Vantage Roadster breaks cover: New grille and manual box options offered

After the brand new Aston Martin Vantage was introduced in 2017, the arrival of a drop-top was inevitable. Nearly two years since the new Vantage made its debut, Aston Martin has taken the wraps off of the Vantage Roadster. Powered by the same AMG sourced 4.0-litre, 510hp twin-turbo V8. With the Vantage Roadster, the engine will be offered only with the ZF made 8-speed automatic.

With the heavier fabric folding roof, the Vantage still manages to achieve 305kmph at V-Max and 0-96kmph (0-60mph) in 3.7 seconds with the roof raised. Lowering the roof is also pretty quick as it can be done in under 7-seconds. Aston claims that it is the fastest automatic convertible roof on the market. Lowering the roof takes just 5.7 seconds while raising the roof takes 6.8 seconds and it can be operated while on the move at a maximum speed of 50kmph. With the integration of the Z-folding fabric roof, the Aston has gained 60kgs over the hard-top model. Despite all the mechanisms and storage are for the roof, the Vantage Roadster manages to have a fairly large luggage compartment for its segment with 200-litre of space on offer.

The Roadster shares the same Adaptive Damping, Dynamic Stability Control, Dynamic Torque Vectoring and Electronic Rear Differential from the coupe, but with further refinements to the rear dampers, the software that manages the Adaptive Damping and the ESP calibration to manage the extra 60kgs. You still get the three chassis and drive modes with ‘Sport’ being the default along with Sport+ and Track.

However, what is new on the offering for the Vantage as a whole is that to celebrate its 70th anniversary of the Vantage, Aston will offer an option of the iconic ‘Vane’ grille that will be available for both the Coupe and the Roadster. This will be an option against the race-car inspired ‘Hunter’ grille from the coupe. There will be new alloy wheel designs to choose from. But, the biggest offering change is that the 7-speed manual that was only reserved for the Vantage AMR will now be offered as an option for the Vantage coupe.