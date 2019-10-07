Aston Martin Vantage Roadster breaks cover ahead of official debut: Will remain just as stunning

Aston Martin has released the first images of the convertible version of the Vantage. While the earlier generation models were called the Volante, it is likely that Aston may take a different route this time and call it the Vantage Roadster. The first image the manufacturer has released on its social media is a rear angle of the car which shows the vehicle’s rear buttress design in addition to the topless sportscar.

In its prototype form, the Vantage retains its stunning looks from the hardtop with a low and wide stance. The front is identical, but the limited changes only begin from the top of the C-Pillar with the canvas folding soft top. The Vantage Roadster will continue to feature the slim LED rear light at the rear with the ducktail spoiler and the massive rear diffuser.

The image released by Aston has decals on the vehicle stating “Spring 2020” which is when the car will officially go on sale internationally and will make its public debut. That will make every Aston Martin on sale currently to be offered in a hardtop and convertible models. The Rapide now is only available in the AMR performance form so technically that does not count. However, the DBX SUV is on its way soon and it seems unlikely that it will be a soft-top version of that anytime soon.

Coming back to the Vantage Roadster, further details have not been released, but it will continue to continue with the 503bhp AMG sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the coupe model, however, the added weight from the reinforcements to the chassis and the heavy folding roof are likely to hinder the performance of the Vantage. And it will also affect the price of the Vantage as well as that will become slightly dearer to own. If the Vantage Roadster will get the AMR performance treatment with the 7-speed dog-leg manual transmission is yet to be confirmed.