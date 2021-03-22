You can now buy the official Formula 1 safety car! Aston Martin launched Vantage F1 Edition

Aston Martin has launched the Vantage F1 Edition which comes with additional power and aero kit to increase performance around a race track. Deliveries will begin in May 2021.

By:March 22, 2021 11:38 AM
Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition and Safety Car

Imagine if you could buy this year’s official Aston Martin Vantage safety car for Formula 1. Well, now you can! Aston Martin has announced a new Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition. It is an improved version of Vantage and is essentially a road-legal replica of the F1 safety car. Not only has the British luxury car manufacturer returned to F1 after a gap of 60 years, but it has also replaced Mercedes-Benz as the official safety car supplier. The Vantage F1 Edition has been launched £142,000 (Rs 1.42 crore approx.) in the UK and deliveries will begin in May 2021. 

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition Roadster Rear

Major changes have been made to the engine, chassis and dynamics of the car to make it faster around the race track. The 4.0L, twin-turbo V8 engine has been uprated to produce an additional 25 PS of power, driving the total up to a massive 535 PS. Torque remains the same it 685 Nm but the torque curve has been adjusted so that it stays at the peak for a longer time. The 8-speed automatic gearbox has received a few tweaks to deliver even better shifts as well by managing the torque delivery during upshifts and downshifts. 

The front-end of the Vantage F1 Edition is stiffer than the regular model and the suspension components have been tweaked to provide better control of the body. Along with this, the steering has been improved to provide better feedback from the road. The F1 Edition also comes with bigger 21-inch Pirelli tyres that have been designed specifically for this car. This is the first time that the Vantage has received 21-inch tyres as the other models get 20-inch ones. This has allowed for a more engaging driving experience. All of this has resulted in better vertical body control and lateral stiffness. 

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition colour options

There is an aerodynamics pack on offer in the Vantage F1 Edition that consists of a full-width front splitter, front drive planes, underbody tuning vanes and a new rear wing. All these help the Vantage F1 Edition gain 200 kg more downforce than the regular model. 

Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition interior

The Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is obviously being offered in Aston Martin Racing Green paint scheme that is inspired by this year’s Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team car. Apart from this, the Vantage F1 Edition will also come in Jet Black and Lunar White colour with the option of Satin or Gloss finish. The interior is draped in Obsidian Black Leather and Phantom Grey Alcantara upholstery. Customers will also have the option to dress it in four shades of contrast stripe and stitching. The company is offering the Vantage F1 Edition in both Coupe and Roadster versions.

