Aston Martin Valkyrie’s naturally-aspirated V12 to make 1000 bhp! Here’s what it will sound like

Aston Martin seems to be balancing quite gracefully on two far ends of the spectrum. Just yesterday, we reported about Aston's Heritage Car project under which it will be electrifying its classic cars. What's more interesting is that this conversion to all-electric will be reversible. So, if the owner misses the original sound of their car's engine, they can swap right back. And now, Aston Martin has revealed some highly intriguing details about the Valkyrie which will be powered by a naturally-aspirated V12. Turns out, three-digit power figures aren't as exciting to such car manufacturers anymore. Aston Martin has gone straight for 1000 bhp.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Aston Martin Valkyrie's V12 was developed in conjunction with the British manufacturer's longtime technical partner Cosworth and as Aston says it, the engine had to satisfy a simple, yet extraordinary brief: to create the ultimate expression of the internal combustion engine.

Aston called for a normally aspirated engine for the Valkyrie from the very beginning of the project to maintain the 'uncompromising purity of natural aspiration'. The resulting engine is a 6.5-litre V12 with a peak power output of 1000bhp at 10,500 rpm, before continuing on to a maximum rpm figure of 11,100. The naturally-aspirated and emissions-compliant road car churns out peak torque is 740 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s performance figures will be further boosted by a battery hybrid system, details of which will be revealed later in the development programme.

Extracting about 1000 bhp from an engine isn't actually that difficult these days. Dodge's ‘Hellephant’ V8 crate engine will also deliver about the same power, but it is supercharged. So, Aston have set out on a mission to churn that kind of power from a naturally-aspirated engine for a car that is road legal. Perhaps that is the reason why Red Bull Racing designer Adrian Newey decided Cosworth would be the best bet for the remarkable engine.