Aston Martin Valhalla to get hybrid V6 engine: First in-house developed engine since 1968

The Son of Valkyrie, the Aston Martin Valhalla will be powered by a hybrid V6 engine that has been developed in-house. And Aston has released what the codenamed TM01 engine would sound like in a video.

A new era for Aston Martin began with the Valkyrie 1000+hp V12 powered hypercar. The Aston Martin Valkyrie has recently started its public road tests ahead of being officially ready for customers to experience it first hand. Now Aston Martin has gone and ted us that the Son of Valkyrie, called the Aston Martin Valhalla, will be powered by an in-house developed twin-turbo V6 engine which is also a hybrid.

The Valhalla will be a hypercar which is squared directly towards Ferrari and McLaren. Aston Martin says that the engine is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine weights 200kgs. and that’s pretty much all it intends to reveal at this time. But what we know about the engine is that it will be paired with a hybrid system. Whether it will be a plug-in hybrid is yet to be confirmed. This engine has been designed and developed by Aston Martin in house, so we assume that the motor has no bearings from Mercedes-AMG’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. The motor is codenamed TM01 as a tribute to Aston’s old engineer Tadek Marek in the 1950s and ‘60s. The TM01 is the first engine that Aston has developed in-house since 1968 which makes it a fitting tribute to Marek.

Joerg Ross, Powertrain Chief Engineer said: “This project has been a great challenge from the start. Putting a team together to deliver what is going to be the future power of Aston Martin has been an honour. From the very beginning, we have had the freedom to explore and innovate in a way that we have not been able to do so in a very long time. Most importantly, we wanted to create something that is befitting of the TM01 nameplate and create something that would have impressed our predecessor and pioneering engineer, Tadek Marek”.

Aston Martin President and Group CEO, Andy Palmer said about this engine: “Investing in your own powertrains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge. Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising.”

The engine is expected to deliver around 1,000hp, but Aston will only confirm performance figures ahead of when the Valhalla goes into production which would be in 2022. The engine itself is designed with a Hot-V layout which positions the turbocharged between the two cylinder banks. This allows to keep the weight distribution favourable and make the motor more compact. Aston also says that this electrified engine is ready to meet upcoming emission regulations up to Euro 7.

