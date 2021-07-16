Aston Martin Valhalla breaks cover: Super hybrid that does 100 kph in 2.5 seconds!

Running in EV-only mode, Aston Martin Valhalla will be capable of a maximum 130 km/h and has a zero-emission range of 15 km.

It’s been two years since we first saw the AM-RB 003 concept which was slated to be rolled out as the Valhalla and now it has. The hybrid supercar was introduced ahead of the British Grand Prix which will see Aston Martin compete as a manufacturer for the first time in the past 60 years. It is a 937 hp hybrid beast with a top speed of 347 km/h and shoots from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds.

At the beating heart of Valhalla is its all-new PHEV powertrain, which features three motors; foremost of these is a rear-mid-mounted 4.0 litre twin-turbo bespoke V8 engine. The most advanced, responsive and highest performing V8 engine ever fitted to an Aston Martin, it features a flat-plane crankshaft for increased responsiveness. Revving to 7200rpm and developing 750PS, it sends drive exclusively to the rear axle.

Supplementing this new V8 engine is a 150kW/400V battery hybrid system utilising a pair of E-Motors; one mounted on the front axle and the other on the rear axle. The electric system contributes a further 204PS for a headline combined power output of 950PS.

When driven in EV mode battery power is directed exclusively to the front axle. In other driving modes battery power is split between front and rear axles, the percentage sent to each axle constantly varies according to driving demands. In certain situations, 100% of battery power can be sent to the rear axle, supplementing the full force of the ICE V8 for maximum performance.

Running in EV-only mode, Valhalla will be capable of a maximum 80mph / 130km/h and has a zero-emission range of 15km. Unleashing all 950PS the Valhalla will reach a top speed of 217mph / 330km/h and will complete the sprint from 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds. In terms of outright track capability, a stunning 6:30 Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time is being targeted.

It gets full LED Matrix headlights with adaptive functionality and high-beam assist, and Dual Zone Air Conditioning. In order to comply with the latest regulatory requirements, Valhalla also incorporates the latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. These include Auto Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Active Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear View Parking Camera (with Surround View option).

