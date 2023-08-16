Aston Martin unveils DB12 Volante convertible

DB12 Volante’s convertible roof is available in the colours red, blue, standard black and ‘black & silver’. Here is all about your new ride.

British luxury sports car maker Aston Martin uncovers DB12 Volante, that is the convertible variant of the DB12. Committing to “uncompromised” handling and performance provided by DB12 coupe, it is Aston Martin’s most powerful V8 convertible grandtourer (GT).

The latest Volante Model twins beautiful design of its Coupe sibling while providing ample headroom after reducing the fixed metal roof. In its replacement comes an intricate roof with eight layers (yes 8!) of insulation to facilitate that peace of mind during that Long drive.

The company claims that it takes only 14 seconds for the ‘K-fold’ soft top to open and close in just 16 seconds while the car vrooms at the speed of up to 31 mph (50km/h). DB12 Volante lets you operate the roof with key if you are within a two-meter radius. DB12 Volante’s convertible roof is available in the colours red, blue, standard black and ‘black & silver’, along with multiple options for the body and interior colour palette.

The Volante is 111kg heavier than the coupe due to the addition of soft top and stiffening of chassis, as expected it remains identical to its sibling.

DB12 Volante powerful powertrain

The new Aston Martin GT will roll with an AMG-sourced twin-turbo engine which has a capacity of 4.0-litre. Borrowing from Mercedes-AMG, V8 engine will produce 672 hp and 800 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are being carried out by an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Speedy acceleration is definitely a show stealer, it can go from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. It can achieve a top speed of 325 km/h. It is available in three driving modes: offer-GT, Sport and Sport +.

DB12 Volante ingenious interior

To create that visual appeal when the roof is down the option of wood veneer setbacks are matched to the door cards, as per Aston Martin.

New Aston Martin GT comes with a new infotainment system with a 10.25 touchscreen.

New Aston Martin GT comes with a new infotainment system with a 10.25 touchscreen. Conveniently comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Musicheads will be able to enjoy their rides with Bowers & Wikinis 15-speaker sound setup.

DB12 Volante price

The Aston Martin DB12 coupe is priced at Rs 4.8 crore (ex-showroom). Customers can expect DB12 Volante to be priced a little higher. The new GT will rival the Bentley Continental GT Convertible, Ferrari Roma Spider etc. the production of this newly unveiled Aston Martin will begin soon, the first deliveries shall begin by the end of 2023.