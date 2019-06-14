Aston Martin to enter at least two Valkyrie hypercars in WEC and LeMans in 2020/21

It is that time of the year again where all eyes are on the 24 hours of LeMans in France. While the first qualifying results for the grid for tomorrow’s race are in. Toyota will lead the pack from pole for the 24-hour endurance race for the final round of the 2018-19 season. Aston Martin will lead all the GTE cars behind the LMP prototypes as the 61 cars head down the straight to behind the endurance race this weekend.

Aston Martin who is celebrating the 60th anniversary of their iconic win at the 1959 24 hours of LeMans has announced numerous plans for their future. While their ‘continuation’ project has finally finished making the very first DB4 GT Zagato which will set its 19 customers back by $8 million, the brand will showcase the historic classic at the 24 Hours of LeMans. However, the most notable announcement that comes from Gaydon is their confirmation to enter the 2020-21 FIA World Endurance Championship with their upcoming 1,130hp hybrid hypercar – Aston Martin Valkyrie.

In order to try and recreate the iconic outright win from six decades ago, Aston Martin will initiate a multi-year programme to enter the pinnacle category of the WEC series from the 2020-21 season with the Valkyrie. Being that Aston’s racing division is now called Aston Martin Racing, or quite simply – AMR, it will be rare prepared Valkyrie AMR Pro that will enter the competition from the next season.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a road legal 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 powered hypercar. Aston employed Cosworth to develop the engine which weighs just around 200kgs and uses hybrid KERS tech from Rimac. The Valkyrie has been designed and co-developed by Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey, Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and Aston Martin VP and Chief Special Operations Officer David King.

The announcement of Aston Martin to compete in the WEC comes after the announcement of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s decision to introduce hypercars to the top category of the FIA WEC series. Aston has confirmed they will enter at least a minimum of two works Valkyries in the series. While the 2019-20 season will come to a close this weekend following the 2019 24 Hours of LeMans, we can’t wait to finally see the Valkyrie in competition form late next year.