Aston Martin to convert its classic cars to EVs: World’s first reversible EV conversion

Aston Martin, a car manufacturer very closely associated with gorgeous supercars that are also the first choice for the world's best spy - James Bond, is now diversifying its product lineup based on changing consumer interests. You see an Aston Martin on the road, and you hope to hear the engine up close. But now, the scenario is changing - slowly but drastically. Aston Martin recently announced that India could be one of the countries where its the all-electric version of the four-door sedan Rapide would be introduced in India by next year. And now, the British car manufacturer has said that it will be converting its classic cars to all-electric vehicles. What's even more interesting is that these conversions will be reversible.

Applying the lessons from the electric Aston Martin Rapide E to its heritage cars, the company hopes to introduce a zero-emissions alternative to internal combustion engines. Aston Martin refers to its electric powertrain as an EV cassette - a lithium-ion battery pack attached to the body via the original engine and transmission mounts. Hence, there is no need to cut or weld under the sheet metal.

The electric motor will be powered by the battery pack through wires like any other modern-day electric vehicle. Aston will also install a screen in the cabin so the driver can monitor power management in real time.

Aston Martin converted a 1970 DB6 MKII Volante into an electric car to demonstrate what can be done exactly. The car looks fully stock and even has the exhaust system. It doesn't need the exhaust system anymore, but Aston more elaborate plans for keeping it intact.

The British car manufacturer is the first in the world to offer reversible EV conversions. Owners can reverse back to their cars' original configuration whenever they'd like. Classic car enthusiasts who want to drive electric will be able to commission the conversion starting in 2019.

According to a Digital Trends report, the EV cassette has been designed for replacing six-cylinder engines that include the DB4, DB5, DB6, and the DBS. The pricing of the conversion has not been revealed yet.