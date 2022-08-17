Aston Martin revealed DBR22, open-cockpit concept

The DBR22 design concept is unveiled in California, it is the brand’s latest two-seat open-cockpit model expertly handled by in-house bespoke division

Aston Martin has introduced its DBR22, an open-cockpit design concept which will be presented at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California on August 19, which is a part of the Monterey Car Week.

The two-seater coach-built concept celebrates the Q collection by Aston Martin. The DBR22 concept represents the next step in Q’s one-off commissions and low-volume special models.

Through this new concept, Q showcases its design expertise as well as Aston Martin’s 3D printing technology. By 3D printing aluminium parts and bonding them together, the company saved a lot of weight without compromising the stiffness of the subframe.

The carmaker has not officially announced any production numbers of the DBR22 yet, according to the previous model sales we can expect that it will also be sold in low-double digit numbers.

There are not many body panels present at the front, so it gets a completely new body built. The sports car will come with a new grille which is adorned with carbon fibre inserts, while a horseshoe vent feeds power to the V12 engine under the hood.

The DBR22 will come equipped with the previously featured twin-turbocharged 5.2 litre V-12 engine, which is also found in few other Aston Martin models. It produces 695bhp and 752 Nm of peak torque. The DBR22 is claimed to spin 96 kmph in 3.4 seconds and achieve a top speed of 318 kmph.

At the rear, there is a thin full-width tail light that is situated above the perforated rear facia. It also features unique 21-inch 14-spoke alloy wheels with centre-lock hubs, as well as an integrated diffuser and large centre-exit exhaust tips.

If we talk about the interior it features aromatic leather and carbon-fibre performance seats.