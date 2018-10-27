Aston Martin Rapide E: First ever all-electric Aston could launch in India next year

Aston Martin launched the new 2018 Vantage in India last month followed by its introduction in Delhi just yesterday. The Vantage happens to carry the smallest price tag in all of Aston Martin's product lineup at Rs 2.86 crore. And now, in line with a global shift to green mobility, British car manufacturer Aston Martin is considering India as one of the countries where it plans to launch the Aston Martin Rapide E- the all-electric version of its four-door Rapide.

According to a TNN report, Aston Martin will be introducing the Rapide E in India later by next year. Speaking with Nancy Chen, Head of Sales Operations, South and South East Asia, Aston Martin, TNN found out that the limited edition electric Rapide will be rolled out by end 2019. The allocation will be limited and India will be included in the allocations if the company receives bookings, she added.

Aston Martin Rapide E sketch

Beside the Aston Martin Rapide E, India will later see the launch of Lagonda which was first introduced at Geneva Motor Show. Chen said the zero emission luxury vehicle would be launched globally in 2021 and that Aston Martin 'definitely' plans to bring it to India.

About the Aston Martin Vantage's launch in India, Chen said that the company has received 'excellent' interest in the Vantage and are expecting a good number of bookings. She added that Aston Martin is extremely focussed on India but does not plan to assemble here.

New Aston Martin Vantage to 2018 Vantage GTE: From road car to race car in pictures

Last month, Aston Martin released a couple of teaser photos of the upcoming Rapide E. For starters, it will be fast and it will be extremely rare. The company only plans to build 155 examples of the Rapide E. It is expected to be capable of speeds of up to 248 km/h with a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of under 4 seconds.

Aston Martin Rapide E will be powered by an 800-volt battery system with 65-kilowatt-hour capacity. The battery, which will use more than 5,600 lithium-ion 18650 format cylindrical cells, is expected to have a range of more than 320 km.

Source: TNN