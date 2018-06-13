Aston Martin Rapide AMR: Rs 1.62 crore track-focussed car that’s slower than a Tesla and Porsche!

Aston Martin Rapide AMR is a stunning four-door saloon with a naturally aspirated V12 engine which helps it focus on the race track. All of this comes at a hefty price tag of $2,40,000 (approximately Rs 1.62 crore). The Rapide AMR is the production version of the concept we saw showcased at the Geneva Motor Show. It is on the lines on the DB11 AMR and serves as a bridge between the British car manufacturer's racing team and roadgoing cars. It is the highest-tuned version of the Rapide and while it may be a four-door saloon, the rear seats would perhaps not take adults with comfort.

The Rapide AMR is powered by a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 that now pumps out a 595 bhp, more than the regular Rapide S’s 552 bhp. There’s also 630.45 Nm of torque on offer too, and it’s all been made possible thanks to better airflow and a new engine calibration.

The standard version Rapide S does 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds with 28 bhp than the AMR, looks more of a James Bond material and is cheaper at $205000 (approximately Rs 1.39 crore). Even with the AMR's power figures and other new things, there will still be a substantial difference between it and the 2.5-second sprint time of the Tesla Model S P100D which is priced at $123,200 (approximately Rs 83.29 lakh). Also, the 3.6 seconds of the $154,000 (approximately Rs 1.41 crore) Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.

In terms of design and styling though, there isn't much the Model S can throw on the table that would threaten an Aston Martin. And it is true that the Brit's real appeal is attached to the elegance and it's rich history, not its aggression on the race track, although their racing team is a successful one.

If someone is looking forward to an Aston Martin that can attack the track, they perhaps wouldn't be inclined to an electric car that is quicker. And if the wait cannot be stretched to something like the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the Rapide AMR is the way to do it.