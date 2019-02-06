Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain teased: All-electric SUV concept to unveil at Geneva Motor Show

The 89th Geneva International Motor Show is now only about a month away and while most car manufacturers are hustling to put up their best show, Aston Martin is poised to present something very new. Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Concept, an all-electric SUV, will break cover at 2019 Geneva Motor Show. It was during last year's Geneva Motor Show, Aston Martin reintroduced the Lagonda brand through the Lagonda Vision Concept. Raising anticipations, luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin has just dropped a little teaser of what to expect from it.

Aston Martin relaunched the Lagonda brand as the world’s first luxury zero emission brand last year, and the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will be the first Lagonda to go into production, bearing bold hallmarks of the Vision Concept.

By taking full advantage of its zero-emission platform, Lagonda’s design team has created a car that combines style and space efficiency. Joining the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will be examples of Aston Martin’s three core series production sportscars: Vantage, DB11 AMR and DBS Superleggera. Two of these cars are the work of Aston Martin’s bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin.

Finished in Q by Aston Martin’s exclusive ‘Cosmos Orange’ paintwork and featuring interior and exterior carbon fibre detailing together with orange graphics and matching anodised interior switches, the concept showcases the Vantage’s appeal and racing DNA.

Q by Aston Martin's sprinkle of DBS Superleggera is provided by the dark Gothic themes. While Aston Martin have not confirmed technical details of Lagonda Vision Concept, it is speculated that each axle gets its own electric motor for four-wheel-drive. It is expected to boast of a claimed range close to 540 km, and it gets a rapid wireless charge of the battery pack in just 15 minutes. The Lagonda SUV is likely to use the same set-up.

“The Lagonda All-Terrain Concept offers explicit clues regarding what will be the first Lagonda model to enter production, and further demonstrates how Lagonda’s zero emission powertrain enables us to create spectacular cars that will radically redefine their sectors of the market. I’m expecting the Aston Martin Lagonda stand to be busier than ever, and very much look forward to seeing the crowd’s reaction first-hand,” Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President, and Group CEO, said.