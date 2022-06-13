Aston Martin dominates 24 Hours Le Mans

Aston Martin’s partner team TF Sports scored the second GTE Am victory in three years.

Aston Martin claimed its second famous victory in three years with its Vantage GTE as partner team TF Sport in the GTE-Am class at the 90th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ben Keating (USA), double FIA GT world champion Marco Sørensen (DEN) and Henrique Chaves (POR) — the first-time winners at Le Mans, rolled the 33 Vantage home with a splendid performance.

With this victory, Keating, Sørensen and the TF Sport team now are the leaders in their class in the FIA World Endurance Championship [WEC] standings.

The Le Mans 24 Hours is the third round of the 2022 WEC, which is having six rounds, starting with the 1000 Miles of Sebring (USA) on March 11, and the 6 Hours of Spa on May 8. The series then heads to Italy for the 6 Hours of Monza on July 10 and then on September 11, the WEC returns to Japan for the first time since 2019 for the 6 Hours of Fuji (ITA). WEC signs off on November 12 in a race of eight hours in Bahrain.

An impressive overall performance for Aston Martin was topped by Paul Dalla Lana’s (CDN) third place podium finish for 2017 FIA WEC GTE-Am, and his NorthWest AMR Team-mates Nicki Thiim (DEN) and Le Mans rookie David Pittard (GBR) in the 98 Vantage, having led the class standings heading into Le Mans, having set the pace in both opening rounds – the 1000 Miles of Sebring in the U.S. and the 6 Hours of Spa.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman, Aston Martin said, “To enjoy this kind of success at the top level of endurance racing is testimony to the quality of the Vantage GTE, the TF Sport team and the Vantage road car that is the basis of the race car.”

At the end-of-the-day, both crews in the NorthWest AMR and TF Sport Aston Martins rose into the top four. Just before the halfway mark, the TF Sport 33 took the lead for the first time and by Sunday morning, Keating and his teammates were fully secured at the top.

“This is a great result and performance from TF Sport,” said Keating on the victory. He also mentioned, “We’ve had no penalties, no mistakes, no trips to the gravel or anything.”

Dalla Lana and his teammates carried on with a clash for a podium finish in the 98 Vantage into the afternoon and not long before the race ended, the team’s car was well placed to take third place.