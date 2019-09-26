Aston Martin DBX SUV to be the most powerful V8 in its line up: Engine sound and specs revealed

Aston Martin will be revealing their first-ever SUV at the end of the year. What we already knew was that it would come with an AMG sourced twin-turbo V8 heart. However, what we didn’t know is that it will be the most powerful Aston V8 in the lineup. Aston has released the engine specifications for the engine that will be powering the British marquee’s first-ever SUV.

Sourced from its partnership with the boys from Mercedes’ performance division – AMG, the engine is tuned to produce 542bhp and 700Nm of torque! That makes it the most powerful V8 in Aston’s current line up and Aston claims that it will have a top speed of over 290kmph while acceleration times from 0-100kmph will be under four seconds. The DBX is currently said to be going through its final stages of testing after which Aston will reveal the official performance figures like acceleration time and final top speed.

As a comparison, the twin-turbo V8 in the DB11 makes a mere 503bhp and the DBX’s torque output is identical to the DB11 V12 AMR. Aston says that all of this performance has allowed them to lap the Nordschleife under 8 minutes on a regular basis.

Another key element of an Aston is the engine sound. The British GT carmaker has also released a teaser for the DBX which allows the sound of the turbo V8 to sing its blissful engine note in full glory. The video is attached below. In order to differentiate its sound from the engine note form AMGs, Aston’s ‘dedicated acoustic team’ has tuned the exhaust to offer more bass notes with some hints of crisp mid-tones.

Matt Becker, Aston Martin’s Chief Engineer commenting: “We have concentrated our work to ensure that the calibration and tune of this 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 delivers both the everyday usability and refinement expected by SUV owners. However, we have also focused heavily on matching that with the engaging driving dynamics that are commanded by our brand and inherent in every Aston Martin and early indications of the car’s overall performance have been incredibly promising.”

Aston Martin will reveal the DBX in full in December along with the official performance numbers.