Aston Martin DBX SUV prototype begins testing, to launch by end 2019

Aston Martin is known around the world for its gorgeous-looking sports cars. Cars so good looking that James Bond can't seem to get enough of them. Now though, with a major shift in consumer interest, Aston Martin is beginning testing of its first ever SUV. Called Aston Martin DBX, the SUV prototype is tackling the Welsh Rally stage and Aston says it will be tested in some of the world's harshest environments.

Aston Martin DBX's Rally Stage testing will be an essential part of its early development phase, in which the SUV will be subjected to a punishing regime. The tests will include the frozen Arctic and deserts of the Middle East to high Alpine passes and the high-speed demands of the German autobahnen and Nürburgring Nordschleife.

With consumer interest leaning towards SUVs and off-road capable vehicles, several car giants have had a rethink on their product lineup. Luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce came up with the Cullinan SUV and Lamborghini built one of the fastest SUVs the world had seen – the Urus. And now, the segment will see a new contender in the form of Aston Martin DBX.

There are so far no details available on the Aston Martin DBX's powertrain and other specifications. The DBX is scheduled to be unveiled in the last quarter of 2019 and will be built at Aston Martin Lagonda’s St Athan facility, that will ultimately become the ‘Home of Electrification’ when the marque’s fully-EV models enter production.

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Andy Palmer said: “Seeing a DBX development prototype in action is a momentous chapter in the story of our first SUV, for it is the moment it really comes alive. DBX is so much more than ‘just’ an SUV; it will be the first model built at our brand-new facility in St Athan. As such, it is very much the start of a bold new era in the company’s long history.”