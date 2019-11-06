Aston Martin DBX interior showcased: Brand’s first SUV to be unveiled on November 20

Aston Martin has been treading the SUV path for sometime. The brand is now ready for the DBX's global unveil on November 20. The unveil happens in China, Aston Martin's biggest customer base. In the build-up to the same, Aston Martin has now released an image of the interior of the car. The fully-swathed in leather luxury cabin features a brown theme and looks quite fetching. As is evident from the press note as well as the images, the interior of the SUV is centred towards the driver. Aston says that they have spent close to six months just ensuring that everything is visible in the line of sight of the driver and the controls are easy to access.

There is attention to detail and it is evident from the fact that the co-passenger or driver can store their belongings under the passage created under the central tunnel. This space is for the bigger bags as well as 1.5-litre water bottles. The company was also keen on having experiences of children as a critical element while designing the cabin. They invited kids to spend time in the car and checked with them about the ingress and egress. Based on a new chassis, the designers had the liberty to decide the space in the cabin. This also allowed for a sloping roof. Aston claims that the leg space is the most amongst its rivals (Urus, Cullinan and Bentayga). A panoramic sunroof too has been added to enhance the space quotient in the cabin.

While deliveries of the Aston Martin DBX will take a few months post unveil, the brand says that bookings have started. Aston has also released the retail prices for a few countries. We took the online converter and found out that the model costs Rs 1.44 crore in UK. Expect a similar price as and when the DBX comes to our market.