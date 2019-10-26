Aston Martin DBX SUV exteriors leaked: Debut by year-end!

Aston Martin is going to be unveiling its first-ever SUV, the DBX, by the end of this year. The British sports car manufacturer has teased this upcoming product several times in the recent past. Aston Martin recently revealed that the DBX is going to be powered by an AMG sourced V8 engine which will be tuned to produce 542 hp of power along with 700 Nm of peak torque, making it the most powerful V8 in its entire line-up. Fresh spy images from autopista.es now completely reveal the exterior design of the Aston Martin DBX.

These images reveal that the styling of the DBX is traditional Aston Martin. At first glance, the DBX feels like a crossover derivative of the DB11. Just like other products from the brand, Aston's signature grille dominates the front fascia of this SUV. It is flanked at the edge by oval-shaped headlamps. Sculpting can be seen on the hood which gives the DBX and aggressive stance.

Image Credits: autopista.es

A sharp crease goes all the way from the tip of the headlamps, across the side profile of the vehicle, right up to the tip of the sleek tail-lamps. The chrome trim in the shape of the number '7' looks elegant. The DBX seems to be riding on 19 or 20-inch rims which fill the wheel wells and look smart. There is a roof-mounted spoiler at the back as well.

The cabin of the Aston Martin DBX is going to be very premium. It is too early to comment on the design, but it would be safe to say that it will have all the traditional design elements that you see on other products from the brand.

Image Credits: autopista.es

Coming back to the engine, the 4.0-litre V8, will be able to take the DBX to a top speed of 290 kmph. The SUV will do 0-100 kmph sprint in under 4 seconds. After its world premiere in the month of December this year, deliveries for the same will commence in 2020.

Image Credits: autopista.es