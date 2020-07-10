Aston Martin DBX production begins: Aston’s first-ever SUV to rival Lamborghini Urus

With its all-wheel-drive system, Aston Martin DBX will allow the company to increase its presence in markets where perhaps the weather or terrain is less than conducive to rear-wheel-drive sports cars.

Jul 10, 2020

Aston Martin today announced the beginning of production of its very first luxury SUV DBX at its St Athan facility in Wales, making it the first Aston to be built in Wales. The manufacturer’s first SUV, with its all-wheel-drive system, is aimed at increasing Aston Martin’s presence in markets where weather or terrain does not suit rear-wheel-drive sports cars. About 80 percent of the Aston Martin DBX production is expected to be exported to overseas markets, competing with the likes of Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga SUV. Deliveries of the Aston Martin DBX will begin later this month.

Aston Martin DBX is a five-seat SUV that is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine that makes 550 hp and 700 Nm. The DBX is capable of 0-100 kph sprint time of under 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 290 kph. It offers six driving modes that include four on-road and two off-road modes. The DBX will be the most powerful V8 in Aston Martin’s line up.

The DBX is the lightest SUV in the segment at 2,245 kg kerb weight, which is a significant 400 kg lower than its rivals. It features an all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled centre and rear differentials that are responsible for distributing torque away from slipping wheels. For regular use, the DBX uses rear-wheel-drive, and for tricky regions, 50 percent of torque can be used at the front wheels.

The SUV boasts independent suspension which can be raised by 45mm or lowered by 50mm. The DBX rides on 22-inch wheels with Pirelli tyres, has 410mm steel discs with six-piston callipers up front and 390mm discs at the rear.

