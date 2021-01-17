Aston Martin DBX SUV launched: Lamborghini Urus rival price, features

A 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that has been developed by Mercedes-AMG lies under the hood of the DBX. This engine makes 550hp of power and 700Nm of torque.

Aston Martin has been quiet in our market. There was no confirmation either if their cars meet the new BS6 norms or not. It though seems that Aston has silenced everyone with the launch of the new DBX SUV. The Aston Martin DBX subscribes to the term called as “super SUV”. It is not only ultra luxurious but the first of a breed from its maker. Luxury car makers have recently started foraying into SUVs considering how practical these turn out to be and a far cry from the race-track or super smooth road offerings they usually dabble in. The Aston Martin DBX SUV follows the footsteps of the Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga as well as other luxury four-wheelers in our market. The DBX is priced at Rs 3.82 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings are on and since it is a CBU, expect a delivery time of around 4-5 months.

The Aston Martin DBX is built on a new platform and the British company says that currently none of its cars share this architecture. A 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that has been developed by Mercedes-AMG lies under the hood of the DBX. This engine makes 550hp of power and 700Nm of torque. The motor is paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The claimed 0-100kmph time is 4.5 seconds whereas the top whack is just shy of 300kmph. That’s quite a lot for a high-riding vehicle.

Suspension comprises of electronic dampers at both ends. Ground clearance at 190mm might not seem much but a switch in the cabin raises the ride height to 235mm. The water wading capability is 500mm whereas off-road too the SUV can shine – two dedicated modes in the name of Terrain and Terrain+. If one is doing fast corners, the Anti Roll Control System ensures that the vehicle sticks to the ground like a leech.

Only 11 units have been allotted for the Indian market and if you are interested, hurry!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.