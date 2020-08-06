Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

With 550 hp & 700 Nm of torque and an all-wheel-drive system, Aston Martin DBX is aimed at markets where the weather or terrain is less than suitable for Aston Martin's rear-wheel-drive sports cars.

Aston Martin DBX

Aston Martin announced earlier last month that it has begun the production of its very first SUV, the DBX at its St Athan facility in Wales. And now Aston Martin India confirms that the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga contender is heading for its launch in India soon. Aston has maintained that the DBX is aimed at markets where its rear-wheel-drive sports haven’t been as popular owing to unsuitable weather or terrain and hence, the manufacturer plans to export some 80 percent of the DBX SUVs.

Aston Martin DBX is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine which is the most powerful V8 in Aston’s lineup. It makes 550 hp and 700 Nm of torque, allowing it a 0-100 kph sprint time of under 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 290 kph. The DBX boasts six drive modes that include four on-road and two off-road modes.

Besides being the most powerful V8 in Aston Martin’s lineup, the DBX is the lightest SUV in its segment, tipping the scale at 2,245 kg (kerb) which is significantly lower by 400 kg compared to its rivals. The DBX uses rear-wheel-drive for even terrain and for the tricky bits, 50 percent of the torque can be sent to the front wheels. The SUV’s all-wheel-drive system has an electronically controlled centre and rear differentials that distribute torque away from slipping wheels.

Also read: No orders cancelled due to Covid-19 as just 5% parts come from China: Lamborghini

The Aston Martin SUV gets independent suspension which can be raised by 45mm or lowered by 50mm. The DBX rides on 22-inch wheels with Pirelli tyres, has 410mm steel discs with six-piston callipers up front and 390mm discs at the rear.

Bookings for the Aston Martin DBX have been on and Aston has also released the retail prices for a few countries. It is priced at about Rs 1.44 crore in the UK. Expect a similar price tag in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.