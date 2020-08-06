Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

With 550 hp & 700 Nm of torque and an all-wheel-drive system, Aston Martin DBX is aimed at markets where the weather or terrain is less than suitable for Aston Martin's rear-wheel-drive sports cars.

By:Updated: Aug 06, 2020 5:28 PM
Aston Martin DBX suvAston Martin DBX

Aston Martin announced earlier last month that it has begun the production of its very first SUV, the DBX at its St Athan facility in Wales. And now Aston Martin India confirms that the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga contender is heading for its launch in India soon. Aston has maintained that the DBX is aimed at markets where its rear-wheel-drive sports haven’t been as popular owing to unsuitable weather or terrain and hence, the manufacturer plans to export some 80 percent of the DBX SUVs.

Aston Martin DBX is powered by a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine which is the most powerful V8 in Aston’s lineup. It makes 550 hp and 700 Nm of torque, allowing it a 0-100 kph sprint time of under 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 290 kph. The DBX boasts six drive modes that include four on-road and two off-road modes.

View this post on Instagram

AN ALL NEW ADVENTURE Thanks to lightweight aluminium construction, and its world-leading Aston Martin powertrain and suspension developed by the finest engineers of their kind, DBX drives like no other SUV. It drives like a sports car.

A post shared by Aston Martin New Delhi (@astonmartinnewdelhi) on

Besides being the most powerful V8 in Aston Martin’s lineup, the DBX is the lightest SUV in its segment, tipping the scale at 2,245 kg (kerb) which is significantly lower by 400 kg compared to its rivals. The DBX uses rear-wheel-drive for even terrain and for the tricky bits, 50 percent of the torque can be sent to the front wheels. The SUV’s all-wheel-drive system has an electronically controlled centre and rear differentials that distribute torque away from slipping wheels.

Also readNo orders cancelled due to Covid-19 as just 5% parts come from China: Lamborghini

The Aston Martin SUV gets independent suspension which can be raised by 45mm or lowered by 50mm. The DBX rides on 22-inch wheels with Pirelli tyres, has 410mm steel discs with six-piston callipers up front and 390mm discs at the rear.

Bookings for the Aston Martin DBX have been on and Aston has also released the retail prices for a few countries. It is priced at about Rs 1.44 crore in the UK. Expect a similar price tag in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Aston Martin DBX: Lamborghini Urus SUV rival to launch in India soon

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Get up to Rs 80,000 off, low EMIs on Renault Duster, Triber this festive season: Discounts explained

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Audi RS Q8 bookings open: Now claim your 600hp SUV for Rs 15 lakh

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Watch: Electric Maruti 800 with more torque than Mahindra Scorpio and a touchscreen

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Toyota Fortuner TRD limited edition launched: Price, specs, features

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Yamaha R15 V3.0 price in India hiked again: Now pay this much more for KTM RC 125 rival

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

Now subscribe to a Tata Nexon Electric for Rs 41,900 per month: How to avail in these five cities

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Delhi public transport operators lose Rs 65,000 crore due to COVID-19: Remedy measures suggested

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: Up to 60% off on tyres, helmets and auto accessories

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 TVS Ntorq gets costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

Nissan Magnite is true spirit of India on wheels, says future design director

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

'Hyundai on WhatsApp' promises these benefits during car servicing: Registers over 1.2 million users

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

Aprilia Storm 125, Vespa scooters available with up to Rs 20,000 cashback in these states

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs