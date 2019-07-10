Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato and the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation can be yours for just Rs 51 crore

At the 2019 24 hours of Le Mans race event, Aston Martin showcased a recently manufactured ‘continuation’ or reproduction of a model from the 60s. The Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation will see only 19 examples being made, the same number which was manufactured of the original. You can buy one for just Rs 51 crore but just so you know, you can’t ‘legally’ drive it on the street. However, Aston has you covered as included in the price is a brand new Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato which has been designed drawing inspiration from DB4 GT Zagato. Both models have been made to celebrate 100 years of the iconic coachbuilder – Zagato as a part of the DBZ Centenary Collection.

While we already know that the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation looks identical to the original and will have a 4.7-litre straight-six engine. Aston debuted the DBS GT Zagato, a modern-day iteration and we are still reeling in our jaws from the floor.

At the front, the DBS GT Zagato had a newly created and unique “dynamic” grille. The grille has 108-individual diamond-shaped carbon fibre that are closed when the car is turned off. But when you start the engine, all of them open up to allow the twin-turbo V12 to breathe. At the back, you will notice that there is no rear windscreen. This is because Aston has given it a full-length carbon fibre roof. Aston Martin’s design studio have utilised a camera-operated rearview central mirror to help you see what is behind you as you drive along.

Marek Reichman Aston Martin’s Chief Creative Officer is not only great with drawing beautiful evocative automobiles, his words to describe Aston Martin’s creation sums up exactly what the DBS GT Zagato tries to deliver. He says “This is a car that is not only focused around beauty, but drama too. Our dynamic grille gives us an opportunity to provide the car with two very different identities. When parked, DBS GT Zagato will almost look like it’s resting, but with the rear of the car still appearing muscular and primed for action. Only on start-up will the car truly become alert and ready to perform, delivering both an aural and visual treat for onlookers”.

The Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato will go into production in 2020 and will join the 19 examples of the DB4 GT Zagato which are currently being built by Aston Martin Works.