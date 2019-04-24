Aston Martin DBS 59: Inspired by 1959 DBR1 Le Mans racer, but hard to buy

Aston Martin Cambridge has commissioned 24 special edition examples of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera as a tribute to the DBR1 and its dominant 1-2 finish at the 24 hours of Le Mans in 1959. As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the achievement, the special edition model christened - ‘DBS 59’ will have their customisation division ‘Q by Aston Martin’ to build upon their flagship DBS Superleggera with styling and trim panels inspired by the 1959 DBR1 race car that won the coveted endurance race at Lemans. The idea behind the DBS 59 moniker is evidently derived from the year of the victory in 1959, while the limited run of 24 examples is a tribute to each hour that Aston Martin led the gruelling endurance motor race.

At the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1959, Aston Martin raced three DBR1 race cars against the mighty armada from Ferrari. While one of the cars piloted by the great Sterling Moss & Jack Fairman retried around the six-hour mark due to engine problems, the other two sister cars led the race for the entire 24 hours. The DBR1 driven by the team of Carol Shelby and Roy Salvadori took the chequered flag, the second sister car driven by Maurice Trintignant and Paul Frére claimed second place with a significant margin over Ferrari.

The DBS 59 builds on that racing pedigree and is inspired by the race car. all 24 examples will be finished in the same British racing green exterior colour worn by the race cars from 1959. The roof will have a gloss finished carbon fibre. All the badging on the exterior will be finished in bronze instead of the shiny silver from the standard car as a nod to the bronze switches and dials on the Le Mans winner, while the Aston Martin badge on the bonnet features the Union Jack. The DBS 59 gets a bespoke front grille, brake callipers and 21” forged Y spoke satin duotone wheels.

The Bronze details continue on the interior as the shift paddles and a bespoke ‘59 Edition’ logo embroidered on the seatback also have the same finish, while the rest of the cabin follows a combination of Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan leather If you flip the driver side sun visor down, you will also notice that Q has even added a foil bronze inlay that outlines the original shape, chassis number and engine number of the DBR1 that won Le Mans in 1959. Additional accessories will also be offered with the car, most notable is a replica heritage racing helmet, 1959 blue race suits and replicas of Carroll Shelby’s race gloves.

Mechanically the DBS 59 remains identical to the Superleggera being powered by the 5.2-litre turbocharged V12 engine which develops over 700 horsepower and around 900Nm of torque.

The DBS 59 is a part of the special edition range of models that have been commissioned by ‘Q by Aston Martin’ which include the Red Arrows Edition Vanquish S, one-of Cygnet V8 and the North Coast 500 series of six DB11 GTs. If you wish to get yourself a DBS 59, not only will you need to specifically get in touch with Aston Martin Cambridge, but you’ll also have to shell out Rs 2.13 crore for the base car, along with the added cost that you’ll have to pay ‘Q’ to allocate you one of the 24 examples. If you wish to have one brought to India, prepare yourself for the massive import duties as well.