Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real ‘James Bond’ gadgets

55 years after the last new Aston Martin DB5 rolled off the production line at Aston’s then global manufacturing base in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, work is ongoing there on a strictly limited number of new DB5 models.

By:Published: July 6, 2020 5:54 PM
Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger ContinuationAston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation

The first of a new but very familiar Aston Martin has rolled off the production line after over 50 years. The first customer car in the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation programme left the production line last week. The ‘Job 1’ DB5 represents is also the first new DB5 to be built by Aston Martin in more than half a century. Renowned as the most sought-after classic Aston Martin models, the DB5 became immensely popular by the James Bond film series. The deliveries of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation have begun and will continue through the second half of 2020.

Less than 900 examples of the saloon were built between 1963 and 1965, with by far one of the most famous of the original owners being the world’s best-known secret agent – James Bond. The DB5 first featured in a James Bond film in 1964 – in the Goldfinger. In the modern-day Bond films, the car also featured in Skyfall.

The strictly limited new DB5 models have been created in association with Bond filmmaker EON Productions, and feature a range of working gadgets first seen in the film. Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger Continuation cars are making history with an array of functioning devices created by Bond film special effects supervisor Chris Corbould OBE.

The list of Bond-inspired gadgets includes:

Exterior:

Rear smoke screen delivery system

Rear simulated oil slick delivery system

Revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates)

Simulated twin front machine guns

Bullet resistant rear shield

Battering rams front and rear

Simulated tyre slasher

Removable passenger seat roof panel (optional equipment)

Interior:

Simulated radar screen tracker map

Telephone in driver’s door

Gear knob actuator button

Armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear

Under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray

Remote control for gadget activation

Each of the 25 new Goldfinger edition cars will get one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original. Under the bonnet, the DB5 gets a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine that makes 290 bhp and is paired with a five-speed ZF manual transmission.

