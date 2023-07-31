The new Aston Martin DB12 has been dubbed as a ‘Super Tourer’, a whole new category for grand tourers in the supercar segment.

Aston Martin will be bringing the new DB12 to India. The British supercar brand is expected to launch the grand tourer in September this year. Globally unveiled earlier this year, DB12 replaces the outgoing DB11 from Aston Martin’s lineup. The DB12 holds great significance since it is one of the last Aston Martins to get a pure combustion engine.

To be priced at Rs 4.80 crore, DB12 will go up against the likes of Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari Roma, priced at Rs 3.29 crore and Rs 3.79 crore, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Aston Martin DB12 powertrain, hardware specs

Powering the upcoming DB12 will be a new Mercedes-AMG-sourced 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine underneath that dished out 671 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. On paper, this is 41 horses and 100 Nm more than what was offered by the outgoing V12. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

As for performance, 0-96 kmph can be breached in just 3.5 seconds, while the DB12 can clock a top speed of Rs 325 kmph. There are three driving modes on offer– GT, Sport, and Sport+.

Aston Martin DB12

In terms of dynamics, Aston Martin has made some significant tweaks to its hardware including including a new suspension system that uses adaptive dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars, and an electronic rear differential. These are accompanied by Michelin Pilot Sport 5S tyres that claim to offer superior grip around corners.

Aston Martin DB12 updated design

While the DB12 looks almost identical to its predecessor to a naked eye, the British marque has made some critical updates to its design. For instance, the front grille looks familiar but is bigger and sits above an air dam giving the impression of a smiling face. It is dimensionally larger than DB11 with a 6mm and 21mm wider front and rear track, respectively.

Sweptback projector LED headlights have received minor tweaks whereas the car rolls on 21-inch forged alloy wheels that are available in three designs. The rear end is largely borrowed from the DB11 with a similar body contour and taillight design.