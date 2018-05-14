Aston Martin DB11 AMR unveiled: 630 hp and loads of carbon fibre for Aston’s new Gran Tourer!

The Aston Martin DB11 was hardly slow, to begin with, but Aston Martin has now introduced the DB11 AMR that will be the flagship for the DB11 series. The motor is powered by a 630 horsepower from Aston's biturbo 5.2-liter V12. Which adds another 30 horsepower to the standard AMR. Aston Martin will, however, keep the torque set at 700 Nm. Both figures are more than enough by any standard. The additional power, now lets the DB11 Gran Tourer get from 0-100 in 3.7 seconds, .2 seconds quicker than the standard DB11. Aston has even bumped up top-speed figures to 335 kmph, which is about 13 kmph faster than the standard car. To ensure that you don’t miss out on the sensory appeal, the AMR even features a louder exhaust. Also included in the list of fettled bits, Aston Martin claims to have worked on the suspension with tweaked the eight-speed automatic gearbox for sharper handling.

To set the DB11 AMR apart there is a small list of aesthetic upgrades that give the exterior a slightly more aggressive appearance. Rather than chrome, Aston now uses a dark monochrome finish for the parts. The firm also adds dark trim around the headlights and smoked taillights. Carbon fibre features quite a bit in the bodywork as well in the hood and strakes on the DB11’s profile. A gloss black roof ties it all together. If all that is still not an enticing enough package for you, the Aston Martin DB11 Signature Edition comes in Stirling Green with lime pinstripes and more exposed carbon fibre. Even the bespoke cabin features black leather with Lime green accents. Of these signature editions, Aston will only build 100.

Sans Duties the base level AMR is set to go on sale this summer for $241,000 USD or Rs 1.6 crore, however, the signature edition is likely to cost more tipping to Rs 1.84 crore or $ 274,295 USD.