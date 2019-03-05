Aston Martin AM-RB 003 ‘Son of Valkyrie’: Mid-engined hypercar with F1 inspired tech

In September 2018, Aston Martin confirmed that its next step into the mid-engined hypercar segment would be 'Project 003'. The third hypercar to be developed by Aston Martin, following Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro (formerly referred to as Project 001 and 002), the Project 003 has been codenamed AM-RB 003. The third ever mid-engined car in the British manufacturer's portfolio, AM-RB 003 has been called the 'Son of Valkyrie'.

Aston Martin AM-RB 003 incorporates concepts and technologies from Formula 1 and Aston Martin Valkyrie, along with design and engineering inputs from Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

Sharing the same fundamental styling and aerodynamic philosophy with Aston Martin Valkyrie, the AM-RB 003 features a pronounced front keel and large rear diffuser. The AM-RB 003 also benefits from next-generation aircraft technology, to create a variable airfoil across the entirety of the rear wing.

The technology named FlexFoilTM – developed by FlexSys Inc. – has been validated by NASA, and Aston Martin is the first to implement this aerospace technology in the automotive industry. The system allows for the car’s downforce to be changed without changing the physical angle of the rear wing. Turbulence and the associated drag increase found in current “state of the art” active wing designs is virtually eliminated too.

“When Aston Martin secured the services of Red Bull Advanced Technologies to embark on the extraordinary journey that became Aston Martin Valkyrie and Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, it was always my hope that it would lead to long-term collaboration,” Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President & Group CEO, said.

“As these projects enter an incredibly exciting phase with the commissioning of the first running development prototypes, it gives me tremendous satisfaction to confirm that this exceptional partnership is continuing with the AM-RB 003 - a hypercar that not only draws from the ethos and DNA of Aston Martin Valkyrie but will in turn influence Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar.”