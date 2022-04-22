Aston Martin accelerates to be net carbon neutral by 2039

The legendary British brand will commence the deliveries of its first hybrid electric car in 2024, its first Battery Electric Vehicle is expected to make its debut in 2025 and a fully electrified range of Sport/GT and SUVs by 2030.

Mission ‘Racing Green’ is Aston Martin’s new motto and its driving ambition is to become a world-leading sustainable ultra-luxury automotive business by 2039. The bespoke brand revealed its new ambitious Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy on Earth Day, which is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The British nameplate will focus on tackling climate change, creating a better environment and building a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive company.

By launching its Racing Green initiative, Aston Martin has revealed a roadmap to carbon neutrality by manufacturing sustainable options like the company’s first plug-in hybrid — the mid-engine supercar Valhalla – which is slated to begin deliveries in 2024. Next in line is Aston Martin’s first battery-electric vehicle which is expected to make its debut in 2025 and by 2030 add fully electric GT Sports cars and SUVs to its product line.

Sustainability plans are not only limited to the new upcoming products as Aston Martin is aiming to achieve net-zero emissions of its manufacturing facilities by the end of the decade and the entire supply chain by 2039.

Aston Martin has been on the path of reducing its carbon footprint by managing to reduce its emissions intensity by 44 per cent in its UK operations between 2020 and 2021 and using 100 per cent renewable energy across its UK manufacturing facilities since 2019. The company has installed more than 14,000 solar panels at its St Athan facility in Wales, making it capable of delivering 20 per cent of the plant’s annual energy demands.

Aston Martin has been exploring and working on the use of innovative sustainable materials in its cars by using green aluminium alloy, which is manufactured using 100 per cent renewable energy and leather-free vegan interior options.

Tobias Moers, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said, “Aston Martin is accelerating. We are transforming our business and believe that now is the time to challenge ourselves to make a bigger difference, to become a world-leading sustainable ultra-luxury business. Applying our passion for engineering and design innovation to this challenge, we are excited about shaping not just how quickly the world gets from zero to sixty (miles per hour), but how quickly we get to Net-Zero.”