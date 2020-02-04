How Ashok Leyland became world’s third largest bus manufacturer

Hinduja Group's flagship brand Ashok Leyland said in a statement on Monday that it became the third-largest bus manufacturer globally for the year 2019. Ashok Leyland claims the third spot based on reports released by SIAM, OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles), and IHS Markit. The manufacturer stated in a release that it sold 23,100 buses in the year 2019.

“We are extremely glad to have become the 3rd largest bus maker in the world. Our strong foundation in Research & Development, innovation, and experience in the market make us a unique commercial vehicle manufacturer,” Vipin Sondhi, CEO & MD, Ashok Leyland, said.

“Despite the challenges and market uncertainties, this achievement gives us the confidence to work towards our Vision to become a Global Top 10 commercial vehicle manufacturer. I take this moment to thank the team at Ashok Leyland and all the stakeholders who have been an integral part of this journey – without whom this would not have been possible.”

Ashok Leyland last month delivered its first batch of BS-VI trucks to its customers, ahead of the implementation date of 1st April 2020. This first batch of BS-VI trucks was delivered in the Delhi-NCR region. For meeting the BS-VI emission standard, Ashok Leyland developed the iGen6 technology. Ashok Leyland has effectively met the BS-VI emission limits through a combination of iEGR technology and an SCR system.

In September last year, Ashok Leyland became the first in India to roll out its full range of heavy-duty trucks (GVW of 16.2T and above) with BS-VI compliance.

ALL has made some notable technology introductions in the commercial vehicle segments like power steering, air brakes, rear-engine bus, India's first double-decker unit, flat-floor bus, India's hybrid CNG plug-in bus, and several others.