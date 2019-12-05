Ashok Leyland to shut units for up to 12 days in December

Ashok Leyland will suspend manufacturing at its various plants for up to 12 days this month as demand continues to remain weak and inventory at dealers is higher than normal. This will be the fifth time in the past four months when the Chennai-based automaker will be shutting plants. Last month, the company announced non-working days of 0-12 days while in October, Ashok Leyland kept its plants shut for around 15 days. In September, it had announced 16 non-working days at its facility in Ennore and five days at Hosur, Tamil Nadu unit. Alwar and Bhandara plants in Rajasthan and Maharashtra were shut for 10 days each while Pantnagar facility in Uttarakhand was shut for 18 days. In August too, most of the plants were non-operational for up to 10 days.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said the move was to align production in line with the market demand for the products. “The company proposes to observe non-working days ranging from 2-12 days in few plants, in December 2019,” it said. The development comes following a year-long slowdown in domestic demand and double-digit decline in sales on account of rise in prices and lack of optimum finance options. Sales of Ashok Leyland fell 22% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 10,175 units in November. In the April-October period, total commercial vehicle volumes fell 27.66% y-o-y while production was down by a sharp 36.44% y-o-y. In October alone, production was down by a massive 70% y-o-y to 5,763 units.

Last month, Ashok Leyland chairman Dheeraj Hinduja expressed confidence that the demand would pick up in the next few months. “It has been a tough few months, but the last quarter is traditionally a very strong quarter for all commercial vehicle manufacturers. So, we are looking forward to a strong Q4,” Hinduja had told a news channel.

While price hike and lack of finance impacted demand since late last year, the revised axle load norms added to the woes. The government last year hiked the loading limit for commercial vehicles by 15-20%, as a result of which fleet operators got more bandwidth to load goods impacting the new purchases.

To align wholesales with retails, all manufacturers have been temporarily halting production and laying off workers to keep costs in check. Mahindra & Mahindra had shut production across plants for up to 13 days in the April-June quarter and 8-14 days in the July-September quarter. Tata Motors had also shut down its plants for anywhere between four and 10 days in May-June.

Manufacturers have been either shutting down plants or cutting production levels since January-February this year, to avoid excess piling up of stocks, which started rising late last year as manufacturers pushed stocks in anticipation of high festive demand in 2018. Analysts at Nomura said weak demand and inventory de-stocking before BS VI is likely to keep wholesales subdued. “Heavy commercial vehicle volume decline is likely to remain high due to weak demand and inventory clearance,” they noted.