Ashok Leyland gets massive order of 2580 buses from three STUs: Delivery before March 2019

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, confirmed today that it has bagged orders from three state transport undertakings (STU). These include IRT (Institute of Road Transport, Chennai), UPSRTC (Uttar Pradesh State Roadways Transport Corporation) and CTU (Chandigarh Transport Undertaking), to which the manufacturer will be supplying a total of 2580 buses. These orders are among the largest from STU’s for a single OEM. The manufacturer has said that all these buses can be delivered before March 2019.

With this order, Ashok Leyland hopes to further strengthen its position in the market. Ashok Leyland is currently the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer.

“We are very happy to receive the confirmation of these orders from State Transport Undertakings. Our ability to bring value, combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us maintain our leadership position in buses in India,” Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, said.

“Our buses are durable, robust and employ the latest in technology. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is the best in the industry. Our in-depth understanding of what works for our markets and customers is what differentiates us and has helped us win these orders,” Sanjay Saraswat, Senior Vice President, Global Buses, Ashok Leyland, said.

Ashok Leyland is also lining up for launch this year at least four electric vehicles, that include a bus, an LCV (light commercial vehicle), a last-mile connectivity vehicle and a medium vehicle. The manufacturer has said that it will enter the shared mobility platform with a new electric vehicle that will be well suited for both urban and rural markets.